Your Yankees Cap Deserves to Be Wrapped In Cashmere

Some of the world’s finest cashmere has been woven in rural England for over two centuries. And the material woven by Joshua Ellis, a 250-year-old company from Yorkshire, is unsurprisingly reserved mostly for upscale makers, like Ralph Lauren’s premium Purple Label suits and Chanel’s luxurious scarves.

But Japanese retailer Journal Standard had other plans for Joshua Ellis’ lavish weaves. It utilized them to elevate the most humble of headwear, applying some of the world’s plushest cashmere to the most quotidian New Era baseball caps.

For the centerpiece of its high-low mashup, Journal Standard selected perhaps the most famous of all New Era’s caps, featuring a New York Yankees' "NY" logo embroidered into the center of the navy colored cashmere.

It’s a cross-continental combination of a famed American hat, an old-school English fabric mill, and a Japanese retailer with an eye for unexpected but artful collaborations.

And it’s not alone.

Journal Standard has been sporadically remaking New Era caps in similarly luxurious fabrics throughout the year, sourcing traditional textiles from makers as disparate as Scottish tweed experts Lovat and Sidogras, a Spanish mill specializing in shirting fabrics. And it all works equally well. Considering the ultra-fine fabric can only be produced utilizing time-consuming old-world techniques, the final product is charmingly modern.

In the case of Journal Standard x Joshua Ellis, the cap's muted navy hues and fluffy fabric are discernibly high-end but by keeping to the instantly recognizable form of a New Era baseball cap, the end product is ultimately an unassuming piece of headwear made newly handsome.

Naturally, one of these cashmere caps will set you back more than your average dad hat. They’ll cost ¥14,300 on Journal Standard's website when they release in early December, which is around $90. That’s about triple the price of a regular New Era cap, but that didn’t stop Journal Standard’s previous release of Joshua Ellis New Era caps from swiftly selling out in October.

