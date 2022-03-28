Jacob & Co Ice Out NIGO & Lil Uzi Vert in "Heavy"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.

Following the NY pop-up honoring the release of his I KNOW NIGO album, NIGO dropped the visual to his "Heavy" track with Lil Uzi Vert.

When it comes to the video's icy jewelry appearances, NIGO and Uzi definitely live up to the song's name — because their chains ain't so light, thanks to Jacob & Co.

In "Heavy," NIGO and Lil Uzi take a little trip to Jacob & Co. with A$AP Rocky. During their visit to Jacob The Jeweler, the musicians flex their iced-out stack of chains featuring Human Made, Billionaire Boys Club, and A$AP Rocky's TESTING-themed pendants.

According to Jacob & Co., Steven Victor called the jewelry boutique in December 2021, stating that NIGO wanted to pick up his chain. Of course, the jewelry enthusiast that is NIGO showed up, but so did Uzi and A$AP Rocky.

Chains? Uzi, NIGO, and Rocky? Sounds like the makings of a music video to me.

Like many hip-hop musicians, NIGO and Jacob & Co. go way back. In fact, founder Jacob Arabo introduced an 18-year-old Pharrell Williams to NIGO, and the rest is history (of course, shout-out to Billionaire Boys Club).

Sure, the jeweler fueled NIGO's jewelry obsession with his signature diamond dollar-sign pendant. More importantly, Jacob & Co is responsible for the Japanese tastemaker's most notable and longstanding relationships.

Then again, that's kind of the point of I KNOW NIGO. The multitalented creative looks to the meaningful relationships he's developed over the years by way of the album, tackling features with Clipse, Tyler the Creator, and TERIYAKI BOYZ, to name a few.

Of course, Jacob & Co's emblematic history with hip hop — as commemorated through Highsnobiety's collab with the brand — doesn't go unnoticed.

But for NIGO, Jacob & Co. hits a little close to home; the New York jewelry label is part of his musical career and streetwear journey. So, for "Heavy", it was only right to take things back to where history was made – at the timeless jewelry store.