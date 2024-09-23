NIGO & Nike Are Coming Full (Air) Force

NIGO and Nike are coming full (Air) force. After months and months of teases, Nigo and Nike have officially unveiled their first-ever collaboration, including those long-awaited Air Force III sneakers and accompanying NIGO-level clothes.

The collaborative Nike Air Force III sneaker leads NIGO and Nike's team-up, arriving in a colorful, well, colorway inspired by NIGO's favorite television shows from his childhood.

Underneath the sneaker's vibrant paint job, the rugged Air Force offers up an even more impressive construction, featuring with shiny patent leathers, breathable underlays, and even luscious ribbed knits that recall some of NIGO's BAPE-era footwear designs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the streetwear god himself involved, of course, NIGO's Air Force III sneakers are incredibly stylish (they're luxury, too).

“Nike truly has many masterpieces,” NIGO said in a press release. “The AF3 is a hidden masterpiece that I remember loving at the time. Through my first collaboration with Nike, I want to reintroduce everyone to its magnificence.”

NIGO and Nike's collaboration tops off with some apparel options, particularly a chainstitched varsity jacket and lived-in NIGO Nike hoodie featuring luxe-level touches like bespoke lining and custom snaps, luxe elements that speak to NIGO's far-reaching fashion legacy.

The NIGO x Nike collab finally lands on September 28 exclusively at Otsumo Plaza in Tokyo and on Human Made's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It will also be available at the I Know Nigo 2 pop-up in New York, which coincides with NIGO's forthcoming second album of his contemporary musical era. And, then NIGO x Nike will receive a global release on Nike's SNKRS app on October 4.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

In case any fans are wondering, NIGO x Nike doesn't just stop at a collaborative Air Force III.

Nike confirmed in its official announcement that NIGO and Nike's debut collaboration is only the beginning of "an iconic partnership decades in the making," hinting at a huge partnership deserving of the two streetwear giants.

“Everything I saw had a great influence on the project," NIGO continued. "There are still many things yet to come, so please look forward to the Nike and Nigo project. It's the beginning of a long and exciting journey.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

So...those NIGO Swoosh tees up next? Fingers crossed.