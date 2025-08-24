Nike’s Luxe Leather Cross-Trainer Is Out Here Looking Like Money

Deion Sanders is many things, including an MLB and NFL icon. But Nike's latest Diamond Turf, also Sanders' signature shoe, looks to remember Coach Prime's musical career.

Yes, you read that right.

During his musician era, Sanders may have dropped an album or two, including one called Prime Time (of course), which featured the hit song "Must Be the Money."

Sanders' early '90s track has now inspired a new version of his revived Nike sneaker.

The Air Diamond Turf "Must Be the Money" sneaker indeed looks like, well, money. It appears in this premium cream-white leather, joined by gold and light blue accents.

And on the insole, you'll find a gold dollar sign speaking directly to Sanders' song.

Both Nike and Sanders confirmed the return of the Air Diamond Turf and Air DT 96 sneakers in 2024. The shoes officially returned to the game in 2025, alongside other revived models like the Air Max Craze and Air Superfly sneakers.

It's indeed prime time again at Nike. And the comeback continues with the Nike Air Diamond Turf "Must Be the Money" sneakers, which are expected to drop on September 15 on Nike's website.

