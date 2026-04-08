This Brand Moo Air Force 1 Is Fresh Off the Farm

Animal prints are an evergreen source of inspiration. Nature’s finest patterns are hard to beat, and it seems like footwear companies have really come to realise that in recent seasons.

In the last few weeks alone, we’ve seen bold animal-print drops from the likes of adidas, Timberland, and Vans to name but a few. Next in line is the Swoosh, whose Nike Air Force 1 Low Cow Print is expected to drop in time for summer.

Really, the Nike Air Force 1 can do no wrong. As one of the most versatile silhouettes ever designed, it looks as comfortable in its all-white OG form as it does covered in city names.

Now, Nike is testing the waters and pushing the boat out with the Nike Air Force 1 Low Cow Print which sees the icon dressed in a black and white cow-printed pony hair outfit. Executed differently, it could be over the top but weirdly, it’s surprisingly sophisticated.

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The key to the shoe’s class rests in the material choices. Looking beyond the bold cow print, Nike sets the base with a full-grain black leather offering a beautiful textural foundation.

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Layered on top of this high-end base is the cow print, but it’s not that simple. The cow print is furry. Using pony hair panels, Nike introduces another texture to the shoe which works in tandem with the full-grain leather underneath.

The overall effect is a shoe that looks and feels premium. This isn’t just a funny novelty pair, its an exhibition of some of Nike’s best fabrics, and proof that a simple black and white design needn’t ever be boring.

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