Nike's Pretty Paisley Air Force 1 Is a Classic But Louder

Written by Tayler Adigun
Nike
Nike's "Light Bone Paisley Swoosh" Air Force 1 is where maximalism and minimalism meet. Walk with me here. 

Nike's Air Force 1 already exists as sort of an enigma in the sneaker world. On its face, an AF1 sneaker in its original all-white colorway is the crispest, cleanest display of a classic stomper, as minimalist as it gets. 

But depending on the wearer, outfit, or moment, Nike's AF1 can be a cultural signifier, a bonafide beater, or a topper to a flashy fit. The Air Force 1 was always transitive on its own, but the addition of a paisley swoosh to this shoe adds just a touch of vibrancy to the sneaker without straying too far from its iconic design code.

Plus, this particular Air Force 1 is very Beyoncé at the 2025 Grammy Awards coded: Tan paisley excellence.

Paisley is often associated with Westernwear, bright-colored bandanas, or the iconic prints from mall brand Vera Bradley. These patterns are the antithesis of minimalism, which makes it the perfect print to put on a classic sneaker to create beautifully subdued results.

Nike is very familiar with the intrigue of a good paisley print, having released a series of paisley Swooshed Dunk sneakers and quite a few paisley AF1 sneakers as well.

Out of all of the previous paisley sneakers to come from Nike, though the "Light Bone Paisley Swoosh" AF1, which releases on Nike's website March 8, best embodies the dual nature of a classic AF1 sneaker.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
