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Only the Tastiest Textural Air Maxes for Nike F.C.

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike saved these textural Air Max 95s for the Swoosh football club.

The newest "Obsidian" Air Max sneaker lands with textured leather layers and a single mesh strip, all in red, white, and navy blue. The Nikes also feature gold Swooshes and, interestingly, several "Nike F.C." stamps.

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Nike F.C. isn't an actual team (for now at least). Instead, it's just the brand's own clever spin on football clubs. Real or not, Nike F.C. has great-looking Air Maxes to represent the team.

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Nonetheless, the sportswear giant does have a pretty stacked roster, sponsoring several famous football clubs, including Barca and Paris Saint-Germain (many sneaker collaborations have come from Nike's friendship with PSG, by the way).

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But back to the "Nike F.C." Air Max 95 sneakers. It turns out, they're another Big Bubble treat, featuring larger Air sole units as a nod to the more classic AM95 design. They've also been realized in red and white, to match the classic color scheme.

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As we speak, the Air Max 95 "Obsidian" sneakers are up for grabs on Nike Indonesia's website for roughly $125. And here's the thing: it's only available in kids' sizes at the moment.

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Yes, the mini sneakerheads have yet another heater on their hands (and feet).

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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