Only the Tastiest Textural Air Maxes for Nike F.C.

Nike saved these textural Air Max 95s for the Swoosh football club.

The newest "Obsidian" Air Max sneaker lands with textured leather layers and a single mesh strip, all in red, white, and navy blue. The Nikes also feature gold Swooshes and, interestingly, several "Nike F.C." stamps.

Nike F.C. isn't an actual team (for now at least). Instead, it's just the brand's own clever spin on football clubs. Real or not, Nike F.C. has great-looking Air Maxes to represent the team.

Nonetheless, the sportswear giant does have a pretty stacked roster, sponsoring several famous football clubs, including Barca and Paris Saint-Germain (many sneaker collaborations have come from Nike's friendship with PSG, by the way).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But back to the "Nike F.C." Air Max 95 sneakers. It turns out, they're another Big Bubble treat, featuring larger Air sole units as a nod to the more classic AM95 design. They've also been realized in red and white, to match the classic color scheme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As we speak, the Air Max 95 "Obsidian" sneakers are up for grabs on Nike Indonesia's website for roughly $125. And here's the thing: it's only available in kids' sizes at the moment.

Yes, the mini sneakerheads have yet another heater on their hands (and feet).

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.