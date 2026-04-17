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Nike’s Slick AF “Bode” Sneaker Suits Up for a Different Game

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Astrograbber may be a product of the gridiron, but the newest version is suited for a different kind of football, specifically the soccer version.

Yep, Nike has put its retro football sneaker in a soccer uniform. The newest Astrograbber features stitched-up glossy leather uppers and a soccer-style badge on the heel, all playing on the traditional soccer cleat look (dare we say, we even detect some OG Nike Mercurial R9 vibes).

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Of course, it's still an Astrograbber at the end of the day, so it maintains the model's standard slimmed-out look and the Waffle lugs on the bottoms.

The Astrograbber's journey continues to be an interesting one. First, it was a football sneaker. Then, fashion label Bode helped revive the sneaker altogether, making it an instant fashion "it" piece. Since the collaboration, the Astrograbber continues to enjoy stylish makeovers, having even received a cutesy Miu Miu-coded makeover alongside the Air Force 1 Low.

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Its fashion era has been great, to say the least. But judging by the newest soccer-minded release, the Astrograbber misses the game a little. And it's now scratching the itch with an entirely new sport.

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Either way, it looks pretty good in its soccer gear. And it's now available on Nike Japan's website for around $120.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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