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Nike’s Butter Yellow Forces Are Undercover Cuties

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's next "butter yellow" Air Force 1 is extremely cutesy.

Being cute (and tasty) is normal business for Nike's butter yellow sneakers, a.k.a. its "Soft Yellow" shoes. However, the latest Air Force 1 Low comes with extra dainty details on top of the famously pretty colorway, making it the cutest of all the buttery Nike steppers.

Shop Nike Air Force 1

Specifically, Nike's Forces feature silky ribbons for shoelaces, similar to those seen on Jordan's wedding-ready "Pearl" 11s. There's also a branded lace-like detail on the tongue, which has been found on other colorways.

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Indeed, the "Soft Yellow" Forces aren't alone. Nike has designed other color options featuring the same prettified touches, including a bubble-licious pink pair and a calm beige version. Together, they form the "Ribbon Lace" pack (of course!).

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Every Air Force 1 in this collection is beautiful, but the butter yellow pairs are just slightly better. It's really the color scheme, which brings both spring freshness and vintage-style flavor to the mega-classic Nike sneaker.

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And it doesn't need to be reminded of how cute it already is. This Nike daffodil knows it.

And for those looking to cop, Nike's Air Force 1 "Soft Yellow" sneaker is now available on Footdistrict's website for around $150.

Shop Nike
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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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