Nike’s Butter Yellow Forces Are Undercover Cuties

Nike's next "butter yellow" Air Force 1 is extremely cutesy.

Being cute (and tasty) is normal business for Nike's butter yellow sneakers, a.k.a. its "Soft Yellow" shoes. However, the latest Air Force 1 Low comes with extra dainty details on top of the famously pretty colorway, making it the cutest of all the buttery Nike steppers.

Specifically, Nike's Forces feature silky ribbons for shoelaces, similar to those seen on Jordan's wedding-ready "Pearl" 11s. There's also a branded lace-like detail on the tongue, which has been found on other colorways.

Indeed, the "Soft Yellow" Forces aren't alone. Nike has designed other color options featuring the same prettified touches, including a bubble-licious pink pair and a calm beige version. Together, they form the "Ribbon Lace" pack (of course!).

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Every Air Force 1 in this collection is beautiful, but the butter yellow pairs are just slightly better. It's really the color scheme, which brings both spring freshness and vintage-style flavor to the mega-classic Nike sneaker.

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And it doesn't need to be reminded of how cute it already is. This Nike daffodil knows it.

And for those looking to cop, Nike's Air Force 1 "Soft Yellow" sneaker is now available on Footdistrict's website for around $150.

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