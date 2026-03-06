Nike’s Ribbon-Laced Air Force 1 Is Bubble-licious

And for its next trick, the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low will transform into a sweet bubble-licious stepper. And poof! The newest "Pink Foam" sneakers appeared.

Nike's latest "Pink Foam" Air Force 1 sort of takes notes from Drake's pink NOCTA x Air Force 1 collaboration. But the general-release effort is less "Love You Forever" and more bubblegum-flavored like those recent LD-1000s.

Smooth, sugar-pink leather covers the unmistakable upper, which is complete with signature branding in lighter pink shades. Oh, and the thick Air-stamped soles are also present and pinked out.

Another neat thing about these pretty Forces is the small, dainty touches, like the lace tongue and satiny ribbon shoelaces in matching pink colors. It gives the sneaker a bit of a girlcore edge.

Nike

Nike's "Pink Foam" Forces are expected to release sometime in 2026 on the brand's website, joined by an "Oatmeal" colorway featuring the same prettified finishes.

Given that the official images are already out, these bubblegum-level Nikes may be ready to pop this spring.

In the meantime, Italian leather Forces, anyone?

