The Imperfect Perfection of a "Rare" Jordan Sneaker

Nike already resurrected the first (and controversial) Air Jordan 1 sneaker for the model's 40th birthday. Now, the sportswear giant is going back even further to the shoe's design stages. For those who have ever wondered about those AJ1 designs that never saw the light of day, the sportswear label provides a taste of those early samples through its latest Jordan 1 drop.

Basically, Nike's new Jordan 1 sneaker marries the "flaws" found on those thrown-away pairs, resulting in this perfectly imperfect version of the classic sneaker. Even better, a Rare Air Jordan 1, as Nike calls it.

This particular Jordan 1 shoe comes wrapped up in plenty of "rare" details, from rub-off Swooshes to a Nike Air iteration of the Air Jordan Wings logo. Oh, and the sneaker's inner collar is Wings-free, unlike most Jordan 1s which is branded on both sides.

On top of the clever misplacements, the Jordan 1 "Deep Royal Blue" offers up premium leather uppers, splashed in rich blue and crisp white colors. However, the rest of the finishes are very much old-school.

The Jordan 1 Rare Air sneaker is complete with an "aged" yellowed sole and mismatched, vintage-style shoebox, nodding not only to the shoe's timeless presence but all of those discarded concepts Nike went through before landing on the golden AJ1 we know and love today.

And good news for Jordan fans! There's not just one "Rare Air" Jordan 1 sneaker but two. Nike will also release a "Cinnabar" version with a similar worn-in look and hairy suede details. It also features double shoelaces, like sacai's Nike collabs.

What's more, Nike is also expected to drop a Rare Air Jordan 3 and Jordan 4 this year, too. But for now, Nike's serving up its flawed and flawless Jordan 1.

Both Air Jordan 1 Rare Air sneakers will drop on April 5 on Nike's SNKRS app.