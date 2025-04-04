Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Imperfect Perfection of a "Rare" Jordan Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike already resurrected the first (and controversial) Air Jordan 1 sneaker for the model's 40th birthday. Now, the sportswear giant is going back even further to the shoe's design stages. For those who have ever wondered about those AJ1 designs that never saw the light of day, the sportswear label provides a taste of those early samples through its latest Jordan 1 drop.

Basically, Nike's new Jordan 1 sneaker marries the "flaws" found on those thrown-away pairs, resulting in this perfectly imperfect version of the classic sneaker. Even better, a Rare Air Jordan 1, as Nike calls it.

Shop Air Jordan 1 Rare Air
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This particular Jordan 1 shoe comes wrapped up in plenty of "rare" details, from rub-off Swooshes to a Nike Air iteration of the Air Jordan Wings logo. Oh, and the sneaker's inner collar is Wings-free, unlike most Jordan 1s which is branded on both sides.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On top of the clever misplacements, the Jordan 1 "Deep Royal Blue" offers up premium leather uppers, splashed in rich blue and crisp white colors. However, the rest of the finishes are very much old-school.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Jordan 1 Rare Air sneaker is complete with an "aged" yellowed sole and mismatched, vintage-style shoebox, nodding not only to the shoe's timeless presence but all of those discarded concepts Nike went through before landing on the golden AJ1 we know and love today.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And good news for Jordan fans! There's not just one "Rare Air" Jordan 1 sneaker but two. Nike will also release a "Cinnabar" version with a similar worn-in look and hairy suede details. It also features double shoelaces, like sacai's Nike collabs.

What's more, Nike is also expected to drop a Rare Air Jordan 3 and Jordan 4 this year, too. But for now, Nike's serving up its flawed and flawless Jordan 1.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Both Air Jordan 1 Rare Air sneakers will drop on April 5 on Nike's SNKRS app.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Stylish Jean Jordan 1 Sneaker Comes Low-Rise
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Latest Low-Slung Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Straight (Quai) Heat
    • Sneakers
  • Somehow, Nike's Beautifully Textural Jordan 1 Looks Even Better Than Before
    • Sneakers
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
    • Sneakers
  • With Cracked "Bred" Toes, Nike's Jordan 1 Shoe Literally Shatters Expectations
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Next Video Game-Inspired Air Max Sneaker Goes Goldeneye
    • Sneakers
  • The Mad Scientist of Swiss Watchmaking Makes Time Glow & Flow
    • Watches
  • The Imperfect Perfection of a "Rare" Jordan Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • The Beautiful Humility of Margaret Howell, One of Fashion's Rare Geniuses
    • Style
  • The All-New Cartier Watch That Has Old-School Collectors Drooling
    • Watches
  • The Perfect Matcha-Flavored Nike Dunk Does Exist
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now