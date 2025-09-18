Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Air Jordan That Stomped Its Way Into Timberland Territory

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
Michael Jordan’s ninth sneaker wasn’t built for snow, but its boot cousin definitely is. The Nike Air Jordan 9 Boot has returned for Fall 2025, dressed in rugged leather and suede with that unmistakable gum sole.

The AJ9 Boot first showed up in the late 2010s, remaking MJ’s ninth signature with a winterized spin: gusseted tongues, metal eyelets, and water-resistant finishes. 

Underfoot, the lugged outsole is built to stomp through snow, slush, and whatever else winter throws your way.

The “Wheat” colorway might be the most iconic, instantly nicknamed the “Jordan Timberlands,” but the Black Gum holds its own.

You get blacked-out uppers with tonal stitching, glossy metal hardware, and that thick gum sole that channels Timberland’s work boots, Yeezy combat stompers, and Fear of God utility all in equal measure.

Priced at $230, the Air Jordan 9 Boot “Black Gum” is available now via Nike’s website and Finish Line, with the Wheat colorway returning later this season.

The Jordan 9 Boot has carved its lane in MJ’s footwear legacy, not as a sneaker pretending to be a boot but as both at once. That balance is what keeps it stomping back into rotation every few years.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
  • Making the Ringwalk Into a Catwalk
