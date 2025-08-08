Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Michael Jordan Boot That's Timberland-Coded

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
Michael Jordan’s new boots are a slam dunk, just don’t dunk in them. (Sort of like that Prada basketball you might’ve seen floating around recently.) 

Jordan Brand is expanding its lineup for Fall 2025 with a brand-new silhouette, the Jordan City Boot. 

One of its most rugged off-court offerings yet, it swaps the hardwood for the sidewalk, a military-coded, street-stomp-ready design built more for city hikes than city courts.

The debut Nike Air Jordan “Flax” boot draws straight from classic workwear.

You get wheat nubuck uppers, mesh collars, orange laces looped through gold hex eyelets, and a thick lugged sole that channels Timberland’s famous work boots, Yeezy, and Fear of God in equal measure. 

It’s tunnel-walk energy with just enough Jumpman DNA to stay rooted in sport.

You’re not balling in these, and that’s the point. This is Jordan crossing over into city utility with confidence: subtle gold logos, quiet color pops. So no, you won’t be hooping in them. But stomping? Absolutely.

The Jordan City Boot drops Fall 2025 on Nike’s website.

