Sonic the Hedgehog Wears Timbs

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
Sonic the Hedgehog just traded in his canonical red runners and laced up in Timberland boots.

In celebration of SEGA’s first-ever Japanese flagship store opening its doors, Sonic’s stepping out in a pair of 6-inch Premium Timbs.

Updated with cobalt blue and red laces pulled straight from Sonic’s palette, these Timbs feature a Sonic heel engraving and a stamped logo at the side.

But they’re limited to just 30 pairs, so if you want to complete your meme-to-grail pipeline, you’ll have to move fast (pun intended).

Also dropping are matching short- and long-sleeve graphic tees featuring Sonic stomping in Timbs. The Japan-exclusive collab will only be available from the Shibuya PARCO shopping centre in Tokyo.

A video game franchise meeting a legendary workwear boot is a bizarre and unexpected clash of worlds. In fact, it feels like internet fan art made canon. New York fan artists have been drawing Sonic in Timbs for years, often swapping the swoosh for stompers as a streetwear gag.

And it tracks, the blue speedster knows how to collab. He’s racked up quick drops with Nike and FILA, with an upcoming cinematic PUMA release also in the pipeline.

As for today’s Timberlands? They’ll retail for around $260 at the Shibuya SEGA event on August 9. You’re gonna have to be Sonic-fast to get ‘em.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
