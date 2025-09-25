The More Deranged Nike Sneaker-Loafer Is Almost Absurdly Elegant

Nike isn't giving up on its Prada loafer. It's just getting a bit more creative with its approach to total slip-on dominance.

Hey, Nike did it with sneakers. Why not loafers? Nike's soft beige Air Jordan Loafer Mule is a physical manifestation of Nike's dedication to the allure of corporate steez.

In a creamy oatmilk colorway, this "Soft Pearl" Jordan loafer wears a textured suede upper, forgoing the comparably classic leather upper found on other (admittedly not very classic) Air Jordan loafers like its neon yellow predecessor.

Beyond the material shakeup, though, this Air Jordan loafer maintains the stylistic staples we've come to expect from a Swoosh-bred loafer. The chunk-ified outsole remains in place, as well as the backless mule build and gilded Wings nameplate on top of the shoe’s vamp.

Now, as far as footwear is concerned, loafers are categorically basic.

But Nike's mule rises, ever-so-slightly, above the plain Jane allegations with its beefy outsole and luxury style upper.

A bizarre mix of sporty elegance and boardroom chic, Nike's Air Jordan loafer, available on Nike's website for $160, balances itself as the ultimate hybrid shoe. Which is, like, all the rage right now.

Up against more subversive slip-ons like Dr. Martens' chromed-out MM6 Maison Margiela loafer, the long-haired and bushy-tailed AMBUSH x UGG slip-on, or even Nike's internet-smashing Phenomena sneaker-loafer, the Air Jordan loafer mule is still a calm option.

