Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The More Deranged Nike Sneaker-Loafer Is Almost Absurdly Elegant

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Nike isn't giving up on its Prada loafer. It's just getting a bit more creative with its approach to total slip-on dominance. 

Hey, Nike did it with sneakers. Why not loafers? Nike's soft beige Air Jordan Loafer Mule is a physical manifestation of Nike's dedication to the allure of corporate steez.

Shop Nike here

In a creamy oatmilk colorway, this "Soft Pearl" Jordan loafer wears a textured suede upper, forgoing the comparably classic leather upper found on other (admittedly not very classic) Air Jordan loafers like its neon yellow predecessor. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Beyond the material shakeup, though, this Air Jordan loafer maintains the stylistic staples we've come to expect from a Swoosh-bred loafer. The chunk-ified outsole remains in place, as well as the backless mule build and gilded Wings nameplate on top of the shoe’s vamp.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, as far as footwear is concerned, loafers are categorically basic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But Nike's mule rises, ever-so-slightly, above the plain Jane allegations with its beefy outsole and luxury style upper.

A bizarre mix of sporty elegance and boardroom chic, Nike's Air Jordan loafer, available on Nike's website for $160, balances itself as the ultimate hybrid shoe. Which is, like, all the rage right now. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Up against more subversive slip-ons like Dr. Martens' chromed-out MM6 Maison Margiela loafer, the long-haired and bushy-tailed AMBUSH x UGG slip-on, or even Nike's internet-smashing Phenomena sneaker-loafer, the Air Jordan loafer mule is still a calm option. 

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet
  • Nike's New Air Max Is a Nutty Sneaker-Loafer Hybrid
  • Nike's Wild Air Max Sneaker-Loafer Just Got Wilder
  • In Bold "University Red," Nike's Slip-on Air Max Sneaker Wants Attention
  • The Craze-y, Techy, & Cool Return of Nike’s Slip-on Air Max Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • The More Deranged Nike Sneaker-Loafer Is Almost Absurdly Elegant
  • A Lesson In Creating a Stone-Island-Tier Stone Island Store (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Bad Bunny’s adidas Dad Shoe Is Pure Chaos, the Good Kind
  • A$AP Rocky Couldn't Keep His Moncler Masterpiece to Himself (EXCLUSIVE)
  • To Perfect the Canadian Tuxedo, Yohji Yamamoto Calls For Reinforcements
  • Cutesy Nike Sneakers Soft Enough to Cuddle
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now