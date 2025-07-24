Nike's Wild Jordan Loafer Shines Bright Like a Puffed-up Diamond

Nike has so outpaced its competitors that it's now trying to rival… the sun?

Nike's Jordan loafer mule is already a wild hybrid shoe with some major Prada energy. And now the Swoosh is taking things to puffier new heights with a beefed-up neon yellow Air Jordan loafer mule.

Officially dubbed the "Luminous Green/Metallic Silver" colorway, the slip-on loafer is truly a burgeoning star of the Nike loafer universe. This is largely because the hue is so vibrant that it looks like the shoe came straight from the sun itself.

In addition to its blinding radiance, the slip-on shoe has a glossy leather upper with a thick sole unit.

The loafer mule, available on the Nike website for $140, also features an inverted triangle Air Jordan logo that resembles the branding found atop Prada's chunky '90s loafer, which largely brought the chunky business-shoe moment back to the mainstream.

Prada’s clunky loafer was so powerful in its corporate-coated influence, in fact, that Nike has dropped quite a few luxury-inspired loafers. And yes, some do look like glossy print copies of the Prada loafer mule. But Jordan has also gotten a lil funky with it.

Beyond the puffed-up neon Jordan loafer the Swoosh has also kitted the simple slip-on in textured cow-printed fur.

So even if these loafer mules are undoubtedly inspired, Jordan still brings some original flavor into the mix.

