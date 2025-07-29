Nike’s “Black Cat” Air Maxes Are as Stealthy as They Are Luxe

With "Black Cat" Jordans back on the menu this year, Nike has also served up other "Black Cat" versions of its most classic sneakers.

Nike's Air Max 1 is next up for the "Black Cat" treatment, slipping into the famously stealthy outfit for its next drop.

What's more, the Air Max 1 "Black Cat" is made from premium materials. Specifically, the sneaker offers luxe black suede throughout the uppers and for the tongue, resulting in this smooth and quietly feisty feel.

The "Black Cat" colorway, inspired by one of Michael Jordan's nicknames and his stealth-like moves on the court, is more so linked to the Jordan Brand, particularly the Air Jordan 3 and Jordan 4 models.

However, there have been a few instances where Nike sneakers have gone "Black Cat" (it's inspired other sneaker brands, too). The Air Force 1 Low has appeared in the smooth all-black look as well as Nike's Jordan 4 RM and Jordan 4 Net models.

The "Black Cat" Jordan 3s returned to the game earlier this year, while the Jordan 4 "Black Cat" sneakers are expected to make a comeback on Black Friday (makes sense).

But for those in the market for "Black Cat" Air Maxes, the newest Air Max 1s will launch sometime during Holiday 2025, according to sneaker leakers.

"Black Cat" Air Max 1s and Jordan 4s for the holidays? Oh, what a wonderful time of year it would be indeed.

