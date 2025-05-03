Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh

Written by Tom Barker

An all-black Air Force 1. It’s a shoe that needs no introduction. 

The protagonist in many memes and the dark-colored counterpart to a pair of “Uptowns”, the all-black AF1 is getting a material upgrade. The Nike Air Force 1 “Black Cat” is the same classic monochrome sneaker, but turned feline. 

Ditching its typical pebbled black leather exterior, this Nike sneaker is covered in a textured fuzzy suede. Almost the entire upper is decked out in the coarse material. 

Beyond its new suede look, the “Black Cat” sneaker also features a double-stacked swoosh with two of Nike’s inimitable logos layered atop each other. 

This ilk of stealthy suede makeover has been regularly found on Nike Jordan sneakers. It all began in 2006 with the Jordan 4 and has recently expanded to include everything from the newly debuted, skate-adjacent Flight Court model to the classic AJ3. These shoes have been given the nickname “Black Cat” on account of their color and hair-like outer. 

Now, the Air Force 1, the first Nike basketball shoe and therefore the forefather to all those Jordans, is also getting the “Black Cat” treatment. The shoe is slated to be released this summer. 

And it’s not the only soft-textured pair of all-black AF1s arriving this summer, there are also some silky satin pairs headed for shop floors.

