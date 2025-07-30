Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Care to Drift In Nike's Wild New Racecar-Themed Air Max?

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
nike
Nike knows classic shoes. Is there any running shoe more inimitable than the '90s-era Nike Air Max sneakers? Probably not.

And now you can drift in your Air Max. Finally!

The Nike Air Max Drift is a subtle update to the classic Air Max 90, fitting the retro running shoe with two pull tabs and a slightly streamlined upper that makes the already sleek sneaker extra fast, or at least extra fast-looking.

And in the speedy colorways on tap, either muted or quite bold, the silhouette is brought into sharper relief.

Makes you think that there's some racecar influence at play here.

The name would certainly be a hint.

Still, the Air Max Drift is hardly the only innovative new shoe to roll out of Nike's stable as of late.

For a more dramatic shift, consider its new Free-soled moccasin or even Nike's impressively easy summer sandal-sneaker. And if you want a more versatile style of shoe, well, Nike has that on hand in spades.

Still, considering that the Air Max Drift can be yours from Nike's website for under $130, anyone seeking a speedy Air Max ought to be plenty satisfied.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
