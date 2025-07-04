Nike Turns a Classic Moccasin Into a Sweet & Sporty Sneaker

Want a moccasin? Want a sneaker? Nike says you can have both, at the same time.

A part of a recent indigenous peoples collection, Nike's Free Forward Moc N7 sneaker is the best of both worlds.

At the front, the Free Forward Moc N7 delivers a flexible and lightweight traditional moccasin-style upper with a low-cut collar brought together with leather laces.

But beneath that, there is technology brought over from Nike's athletic footwear. The chunky sole unit interjected with a series of slits is reminiscent of Nike's Free Run 2 sneaker.

Nike's N7 collection is dedicated to elevating Indigenous stories and supporting these communities through various funding pursuits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Free Forward Moc N7 sneaker, available now on Nike's website for $120, is one of many homage-based sneakers dropped by the Swoosh. And for all of its uniqueness, the Moc N7 isn't even the most intricate sneaker to come from the collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Just take a look at the Nike Dunk N7, which wears a braided leather Swoosh. Or what of the intricately patterned Air Max 1 N7?

Cool Nike sneakers are quite a common affair, but shoes with a cultural backstory and deeper mission will always hit different.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.