Nike Turns a Classic Moccasin Into a Sweet & Sporty Sneaker

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Want a moccasin? Want a sneaker? Nike says you can have both, at the same time.

A part of a recent indigenous peoples collection, Nike's Free Forward Moc N7 sneaker is the best of both worlds.

At the front, the Free Forward Moc N7 delivers a flexible and lightweight traditional moccasin-style upper with a low-cut collar brought together with leather laces.

But beneath that, there is technology brought over from Nike's athletic footwear. The chunky sole unit interjected with a series of slits is reminiscent of Nike's Free Run 2 sneaker.

Nike's N7 collection is dedicated to elevating Indigenous stories and supporting these communities through various funding pursuits.

The Free Forward Moc N7 sneaker, available now on Nike's website for $120, is one of many homage-based sneakers dropped by the Swoosh. And for all of its uniqueness, the Moc N7 isn't even the most intricate sneaker to come from the collection.

Just take a look at the Nike Dunk N7, which wears a braided leather Swoosh. Or what of the intricately patterned Air Max 1 N7?

Cool Nike sneakers are quite a common affair, but shoes with a cultural backstory and deeper mission will always hit different.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
