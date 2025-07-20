Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Crocs-ish Water Shoes Are a Breezy Summer Banger

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike not only makes excellent sneakers, but it also designs great water shoes. It's a shame the best ones are usually for kids.

Nike's Sunray Protect 4 is a great example. It's a lightweight strap-in shoe complete with air holes and cushioned foam soles, a build that's officially approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, recognized for its support of foot health.

Aside from the tech, the Sunray Protect 4 also looks very cool. It's almost like a Crocs clog with extra coverage and Nike Swooshes, similar to Nike's ReactX Rejuven8 clogs and Aqua Swoosh slip-ons.

Like the Aqua Swoosh sandals, the Sunray Protect 4 is another water shoe banger, exclusively available in kids' sizing.

It's true. Nike's Sunray Protect 4 is currently available in toddler and little kids' sizes on Nike's website, alongside other splash-ready sandals from the kid's line of water shoes.

Nike's breathable "barefoot" shoes are available in several colorways, including black, royal blue, and pink. There's also a fun multicolor pair, which really brings out the shoe's impressive details.

And the second best part? They don't break the bank. Nike's Sunrway Protect retails for between $38 and $40, depending on the size you need for your little Nike sneakerhead in training.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
