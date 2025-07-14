Nike’s Rugged “Dunk” Gets a Military-Tough Upgrade

Ever wondered what it'd look like if a Nike Dunk and a hiking shoe had a baby? Well, you’re about to find out.

Nike's C1TY sneaker is a subtly rugged shoe with the profile of a Nike Dunk but the hard-wearing materials of something more outdoorsy. Joining its array of colorways, a new iteration comes in an army green shade, fittingly titled “Surplus”, in reference to military surplus stores.

The khaki-toned sneaker comes with breathable, element-defying textiles to shield one's feet and features luxurious suede accentuations throughout. It all sits atop a black, cushioned waffle sole,

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Inspired by the utilitarianism of military gear, the “Surplus” goes in a whole other direction compared to some of its recent sibling releases, like the scrumptious C1TY Premium Cordura or the spring-appropriate "Sail/Coconut Milk" version from a few months ago.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And as far as general fashion trend developments go, the olive-hued $100-priced “Surplus” sneaker feeds into the camouflage resurgence of late.

Not too in-your-face, nor too basic, the Nike C1TY “Surplus” is an honorable discharge from a bland sneaker game.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.