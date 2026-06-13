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Nike’s Air Max Summered So Hard, It Became Refreshingly Breezy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max DN8 sneaker summered so hard, it came back lighter and breezier than ever.

The sportswear brand has given the bulbous Air Max sneaker the ultimate warm-weather update, outfitting it with an even lighter mesh upper. It's now so light that you can see right through it. Literally.

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What's more, it lands in the classic "Sail" colorway, an off-white scheme which really took off with, well, Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 collab.

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On the DN8 sneaker, the familiar cream-white touches mingle with these purple-ish brown hints and blacked-out soles. The results? A delicious summer treat for the feet.

Truth be told, this isn't our first time meeting this particular version of the Air Max DN8. Earlier in the spring season, Nike dropped two other colorways, "Dark Hazel" and "Shadow Brown," both featuring the same featherlight build.

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Nike has also introduced some other mesh styles ahead of the sizzling-hot season. But these particular pairs scream summer retreat.

Speaking of which, the "Sail" pairs are now available on Footdistrict's website for around $242.

Shop Nike
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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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