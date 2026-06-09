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Jacquemus' Take on Nike's Soccer Sneaker Is Pain au Chic

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

With the FIFA World Cup’s first whistle being blown later this week, we’ve seen an abundance of product releases surrounding the soccer extravaganza. Few are as good as Nike and Jacquemus’s pairing, though. 

Enter the Cryoshot Tiempo R10 x France x Jacquemus, a sneaker that somehow manages to feel both pitch-perfect and FROW worthy.

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This is a sleek, crisper-than-crisp sneaker. Jacquemus takes on the iconic Tiempo R10 and strips it back to the essentials: smooth white leather, flat laces, and just the right touch of branding. 

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It’s the kind of sneaker that stands out by not trying too hard, understated, but impossible to ignore.

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It’s about effortlessly cool minimalism with just a hint of French attitude. The subtle blue and red accents are a quiet nod to the tricolor flag, a detail that feels chic with or without a global event. The whole thing feels like a masterclass in restraint. What the French do best, oui?

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In a season packed with loud collabs, this one quietly steals the show.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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