Jacquemus' Take on Nike's Soccer Sneaker Is Pain au Chic

With the FIFA World Cup’s first whistle being blown later this week, we’ve seen an abundance of product releases surrounding the soccer extravaganza. Few are as good as Nike and Jacquemus’s pairing, though.

Enter the Cryoshot Tiempo R10 x France x Jacquemus, a sneaker that somehow manages to feel both pitch-perfect and FROW worthy.

This is a sleek, crisper-than-crisp sneaker. Jacquemus takes on the iconic Tiempo R10 and strips it back to the essentials: smooth white leather, flat laces, and just the right touch of branding.

It’s the kind of sneaker that stands out by not trying too hard, understated, but impossible to ignore.

NIKE 1 / 3

It’s about effortlessly cool minimalism with just a hint of French attitude. The subtle blue and red accents are a quiet nod to the tricolor flag, a detail that feels chic with or without a global event. The whole thing feels like a masterclass in restraint. What the French do best, oui?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In a season packed with loud collabs, this one quietly steals the show.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.