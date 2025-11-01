Nike Told Its Best Air Max Sneaker To Zip It

Want to make Nike’s classic Air Max 95 sneaker even better? Zip it up. Nike’s Big Bubble Air Max 95 Zip is a rugged display where a classic Air Max 95 shoe now wears a sleek zipper up top.

Signature Air Max staples are present throughout the sneaker, including that classic wavy body, visible air unit, and layered panel design.

Despite its zipped-up charm, the Air Max 95 Zip sneaker does have laces, they’re just tucked behind a sweet suede shroud.

2025 has been a big year for the Air Max 95, what with the classic sneaker turning 30 and all. What better way to celebrate three decades of footwear dominance than with an of-the-times upgrade?

Zipper pandemonium has been shrouding the sneaker world in a weatherproof shield, acting as the ultimate style enhancement.

Have a sleeper sneaker in need of an upgrade? Add a zipper. Want to make a classic sneaker even better? Add a zipper.

Whether it be a pretty pink moccasin or a scarlet red Air Max Sunder, Nike has given zip-tastic upgrades to a variety of its sleeper slide-ons and iconic sneakers alike.

By and large, though, the Air Max 95 Zip sneaker, available on the Nike website for $210, is the most classic sneaker to experience this zipped-up renaissance. But it almost certainly won't be the last.

