Crocs Takes Its Simplest Clog to the Ballet

In just about every standard circumstance, falling flat is a bad thing. But when it comes to Crocs' multiverse of blended footwear, flatness can be a very good thing, especially when it's of the ballet variety.

Crocs "Classic Ballet" is, above all else, a ballet flat. The low-cut opening, thin outsole and rosy pink colorway prove as much. But it's not just a ballet flat; it's also a clog and mule.

The backless design makes for easy wear while the pivotable heel strap and perforated upper clock in to supply some true Crocs realness. However, this dainty rendition is less sports mode and more grand jeté mode.

Now this is not the clog-purveyor's first foray into the world of ballet-inspired shoes, though past iterations have taken a much more utilitarian approach to the cutesy shoe.

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I mean, come on, water-resistant ballistic material is rarely front-of-mind when it comes to ballet shoes, but somehow Crocs managed to just make it work.

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As sturdy and astounding as the Terre Ballet Flat is, though, the Classic Ballet Flat is more stylistically aligned with Crocs' established aesthetic ethos. It's rubbery, intentionally casual, and visibly ready for all the jibbitz the world has to offer.

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