This Air Force 1 Is the Latest Generation of Tiffany Lore

In the sneaker world, few colors carry the prestige of Tiffany blue. What started as an unauthorized homage in Nike SB’s golden era has transformed over the decades into an iconic franchise. That energy is back once again, this time in the Nike GS Air Force 1 Low Black/Arctic Green.

The Tiffany lineage officially kicked off in 2005 with the legendary Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low Tiffany. The Swoosh kept the flame burning by resurrecting the layout on the SB Dunk High Tiffany in 2014, before bringing the story full-circle with the historic, official Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low 1837 in 2023.

While it’s not official, the latest Nike GS Air Force 1 Low Black/Arctic Green is hard to place anywhere other than in that Tiffany timeline.

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The signature minty hue over a pitch-black frame avoids looking like a standard kids' release, delivering an elevated look that mimics some of the most expensive pairs in collector vaults worldwide.

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But therein lies the sad part. This is a GS release, meaning that it’s reserved for those with smaller feet. For those who that applies to, rejoice: this might mean you actually have a shot at copping a Tiffany layout at retail.

Sure, it’s unofficial, but the Nike GS Air Force 1 Low Black/Arctic Green is a brilliant homage to one of the most storied color stories in sneaker history. Plus, most of the revered classics in streetwear as a whole have been unofficial, it’s part of the fun.

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