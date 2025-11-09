Even at Its Sweetest Hour, Nike’s Air Max Boot Is Still Tough as a Tank

It's officially boot season. And Nike is cooking up boots that are not only winter-ready but also quite stylish.

Delicious might be a better word for the newest Air Max Goadome boot.

The latest version receives a classic "Baroque Brown" makeover, with Nike wrapping the rugged boot model in delectable, chocolate-brown leather.

The sweet color scheme ultimately takes the Air Max Goadome boot to a new mouthwatering level, like we've seen with those flavorful leather Killshot sneakers and the low-top Air More Uptempo.

Of course, don't be fooled by its newfound sweetness. The Air Max boot is still tough as ever.

Indeed, fans can expect all the classic, ACG-level fixings, including waterproof finishes, Air Max cushioning underfoot, and durable layered uppers. Don't forget the excellent grip on the outsole, which is good for navigating various surfaces, from slushy snow to ice-cold pavement.

Currently, Nike's Air Max Goadome boot is available at stores like Snipes and Lapstone and Hammer for $200.

It's an investment, for sure, but worth it considering you're getting a candy bar and rugged capabilities, packed into a single premium Nike boot.

