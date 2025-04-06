In Chocolate Flavors, Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Looks Good Enough to Eat

When iconic high-top sneakers go low, it's not always good as the taller OG model. That's definitely not the case with Nike's Air More Uptempo Low. This short-king Swoosh sneaker is great.

The Air More Uptempo Low sneaker doesn't look that much different from the timeless Air More Uptempo, which helps its case for being a solid shoe. The low-profile Uptempos preserve many traditional details of the "Scottie Pippen" shoes, including that puff-tastic "Air" on the sidewall, Air cushioning in the soles, and the convenient pull tabs elsewhere.

The original Air More Uptempo features a mid-cut look, so, really, the Low doesn't come off as such a drastic change. It just brings a little more fresh breeze to the ankles.

In addition to some nice colorful spins from AMBUSH, Nike has also kept the Air More Uptempo Low looking extremely good with its in-line options, its latest "Baroque Brown" take included. The model gets bathed in rich chocolate brown shades, making it arguably the most tasty version of the low-slung Uptempo yet. Honestly, the Baroque Brown scheme has a special way of doing that with most Nike models.

The brown palette has also graced a Mocha-style Nike Dunk Low and Killshot 2 sneakers before, taking the basic classics to mouth-watering levels.

Nike's "Baroque Brown" Nike Air More Uptempo Low is expected to land sometime this year. Regardless of when they arrive, this particular pair of Uptempo sneakers will be a treat for lovers of the low-profile icon.

Living up to the hype and greatness of legendary shoes like the Air More Uptempo is not easy. Although not as big as the OG, the Air More Uptempo Low is doing well on its own. It's another win for the shrunken Swoosh steppers.