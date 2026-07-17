Nike’s Original Sneaker Is Back in Its Best Form Yet

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Nike’s Moon Shoe resurgence was undoubtedly one of the brand’s most talked about releases in recent years. No doubt thanks to the Jacquemus collab of it all, but still, even now, it’s a damn solid sneaker.

Even more so in its gorgeous OG colorway, “Sail and Black”

The story goes, Before Nike was even called Nike, Bill Bowerman created the company's first running shoe using a waffle iron. It’s the kind of sneaker lore that sounds almost too good to be true, but the Moon Shoe has the history to back it up.

Now, more than half a century later, the original is back in the limelight. And while the Moon Shoe may have once represented the future of running, today its appeal is all about that perfectly aged ’70s charm.

NIKE 1 / 3

The creamy Sail upper, black Swoosh and wonderfully old-school proportions make it look like something unearthed from the bottom of an exceptionally stylish gym bag.

There’s no unnecessary modernization here, either. Nike lets the Moon Shoe be exactly what it is: simple yet slightly strange.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Jacquemus and Nicholas Alexander Chavez may have helped bring it back into the conversation, but in its OG form, the sneaker that started it all hardly needs the introduction. Now that's a comeback.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.