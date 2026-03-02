These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast

We’re only a few months into the new year and it already feels like we’ve been through enough blizzards and heavy rainfall for a lifetime. Unfortunately, we can’t guarantee that this won’t continue, so we may as well make the most it.

The Nike Air Max SNDR GORE-TEX is a veritable inspector-gadget in the form of a sneaker. It retains the futuristic appeal of the OG SNDR with its zipped upper, but lands with a full GORE-TEX shell to protect against the worst weather that 2026 can throw at us.

It may come as a surprise to some that the Nike Air Max SNDR, in all its futuristic glory, actually first hit shelves in 1999. Still, 27 years later, the design feels ahead of its time.

The model takes a classic Air Max shape, with Air windows placed at the heel and forefoot, a softly arched midfoot, and a sleek, technical upper. But the different here is that there’s a protective shell that zips up over the lacing system.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In standard Air Max SNDR models, this upper is delivered in lightweight canvas, resplendent in bold hues that give the designs their character. Here, though, color is replaced by all-black efficiency.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The GORE-TEX upper features a high mudguard with reflective 3M hits to further protect against the elements. Sitting atop the murdered-out sole unit, the upper acts as the final touch to one of the meanest-looking models in the Nike rotation.

While many of the shoes that offer this level of weather-protection feel clumpy and unattractive, the Nike Air Max SNDR GORE-TEX in black is a sleek, modern option that eats rainy days for breakfast. And it doesn't even need the ACG stamp to do so.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.