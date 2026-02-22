Nike’s GORE-TEX ACG Stomper Boot Is Built for the Wild & Beyond

Nike has several solid outdoor boots to its name, but the ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome is in its league of its own.

And that's Gaiadome, not Goadome (not to get it confused with the other ACG boot, which has enjoyed a stylish comeback here lately).

The ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome is basically this thick-soled, heavy-duty winter boot injected with Nike Air, the brand's famous cushioning technology used in its running models.

So, it's basically a super-durable hiking boot runner.

The Nike boot is also GORE-TEX-protected, keeping out water while increasing airflow. At the same time, there's plenty of padding all around for peak comfort, while the oversized lugs on the outsole help grip on crunchy trails and the steepest snowy slopes.

Nike's Gaiadome boot debuted in 2022 at the Beijing Winter Olympics, worn by Team U.S.A (who just got some killer inflatable ACG jackets and fleece zip-ups for this year's games). The brand gave them a wider release shortly after, and has since kept the offering fresh with stylish options.

It's appeared in cool digi-camo prints and tasty "Cinnamon" brown colorways. A "Grey Fog" iteration, which is now available at Slam Jam, makes the ACG boot look nearly worthy enough for a mission to the moon.

Hey, Nike said its boot would "take you places." They didn't say it would be on Earth.

