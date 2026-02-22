Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s GORE-TEX ACG Stomper Boot Is Built for the Wild & Beyond

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has several solid outdoor boots to its name, but the ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome is in its league of its own.

And that's Gaiadome, not Goadome (not to get it confused with the other ACG boot, which has enjoyed a stylish comeback here lately).

Shop Nike

The ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome is basically this thick-soled, heavy-duty winter boot injected with Nike Air, the brand's famous cushioning technology used in its running models.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So, it's basically a super-durable hiking boot runner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike boot is also GORE-TEX-protected, keeping out water while increasing airflow. At the same time, there's plenty of padding all around for peak comfort, while the oversized lugs on the outsole help grip on crunchy trails and the steepest snowy slopes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Gaiadome boot debuted in 2022 at the Beijing Winter Olympics, worn by Team U.S.A (who just got some killer inflatable ACG jackets and fleece zip-ups for this year's games). The brand gave them a wider release shortly after, and has since kept the offering fresh with stylish options.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's appeared in cool digi-camo prints and tasty "Cinnamon" brown colorways. A "Grey Fog" iteration, which is now available at Slam Jam, makes the ACG boot look nearly worthy enough for a mission to the moon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hey, Nike said its boot would "take you places." They didn't say it would be on Earth.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Infrared-Hot Return of an Original Nike Air Max Sneaker
  • Nike’s Seriously Suave Sneaker Is More Ready for the Streets Than the Pitch
  • The Grass Is Always Greener, As Are Kevin Durant's Emerald-Toned Basketball Nikes
  • This Is Nike’s Best-Looking Trail Runner
What To Read Next
  • This Might Be Vans’ Craziest Checkerboard Skate Shoe Yet
  • Nike’s GORE-TEX ACG Stomper Boot Is Built for the Wild & Beyond
  • The Infrared-Hot Return of an Original Nike Air Max Sneaker
  • Nike’s Seriously Suave Sneaker Is More Ready for the Streets Than the Pitch
  • Tremaine Emory Wants Denim Tears to Teach You What History Books Won't
  • adidas' Most Classic Sneaker Dresses up In Washed Indigo Denim
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now