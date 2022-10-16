90s Fever Births the Nike Air Max TW

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max TW "White/Racer Blue" and "Black/White"

Release Date: Available now

Price: £144.95 (approx. $160)

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: The 90s is a hotbed for inspiration, particularly in the sneaker game. It's an era that was full of risk-taking, a taste for extreme flair, and a willingness to go big. At its peak, it was a time of fearlessness, which bled into the otherworldy, futurist design that came in the early 2000s.

Some would argue that our nostalgic addition to the 90s has left designers unable to take those same risks that birthed such iconic designs, while others revel in the depths of rose-tinted reflection.

Whichever side of the coin you sit on, it's clear that 90s design will remain a staple of the sneaker industry for quite some time – and if inspired designs like that of the Air Max TW are what we have to look forward to, complaints should be minimal.

Pulling from the iconic Tailwind line-up, with clear nods to the excellence of TNs, the new Air Max TW is a blast from the past made new.

Tooled and tuned up to be a contemporary classic, the sneaker borrows its daring seismic lines from the wavy patterns of the era, creating a streamlined shape that screams motion and speed.

Decked out first in a blend of "White" and "Racer Blue," alongside a monochromatic "Black/White" finish, the sneaker has demonstrated huge potential straight out of the gates. Additional colorways, including triple black and "Lemon Twist" versions, are already scheduled to arrive before the year's end.

