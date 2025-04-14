Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

For Nike's Low-Slung Uptempo Sneaker, Looking Good Comes Easy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The weather outside isn't the only thing heating up. The Air More Uptempo is also coming in hot with fresh colorways for the season.

The low-top version of the classic basketball shoe keeps things clean and simple (the usual), arriving in a sleek white and green colorway. Really, it's a primarily white sneaker, aside from the rich green hints striking the graffiti-style puffer lettering, practical pull tabs, and Swooshes.

Nike Air More Uptempo Low
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Elsewhere, the low-cut model features plenty of padding like the OG taller Uptempos, including the Air-cushioned soles. Otherwise, that's a wrap for this money-green pair (or Celtics green, if you're a fan of the NBA team).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's a good sneaker for those warmer days when you're looking for a white shoe with just a smidgen of color. But even if you are the mood for an all-white Uptempo Low, Nike's got you covered in that department, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

AMBUSH helped debut the low-rise Uptempo shoes in stylish fashion. Nike's now handling the rest, offering solid colorways for the model's in-line releases. Just recently, the Air More Uptempo Low got a delicious "Baroque Brown" makeover, that is almost like blessing your feet with a sweet chocolate treat.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's Air More Uptempo Low already boasts this iconic design that does the talking (in short king format). So, looking good in even the most easiest schemes comes, well, easy.

Speaking of which, these new white and green Air More Uptempo Low sneakers are expected to drop in the coming months at Nike, just in case any Uptempo diehards were wondering.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Easy, Breezy Running Shoe Seeks To Be Part of Daily Rotations
    • Sneakers
  • In Chocolate Flavors, Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Looks Good Enough to Eat
    • Sneakers
  • In "Stadium Green," Nike's Skate-Themed Air Forces Are Almost Too Good-Looking
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)
    • Sneakers
  • NOCTA & Nike Crack Open a Glass of Fresh, Citrus-Flavored AF1s (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • For Nike's Low-Slung Uptempo Sneaker, Looking Good Comes Easy
    • Sneakers
  • L.L.Bean's Japan-Only Clothing Line Was Too Good to Stay Japan-Only
    • Style
  • Nike's Retro Killshot-ish Sneaker Has Gone Bottega
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • $8,800 Flowers Bloom In Bottega Veneta's Leather Garden
    • Style
  • Nike's Wildly Wavy "Crocs" Keep Coming with the Heat
    • Sneakers
  • The Stone Island Soundsystem Is as Engineered as Its Outerwear
    • Design
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now