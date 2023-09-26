Sign up to never miss a drop
AMBUSH & Nike Have Made a Very Pretty Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: AMBUSH x Nike

Model: Air More Uptempo

Release Date: October 6

Price: $190

Buy: Nike SNKRS

Editor’s Notes: Given the hype that surrounded AMBUSH’s Nike Air More Uptempo collaboration earlier this year, it’s no surprise that the two labels are back in cahoots for another (very pretty) take on the chunky silhouette for Fall/Winter 2023.

1 / 2
Nike

In stark contrast to AMBUSH's Nike Air More Uptempo debut, which comprised a fairly subtle beige/yellow upper and a black midsole, this season’s iteration is considerably more vivid with vibrant pops of lilac met with strong accents of shamrock green across the upper.

1 / 2
Nike

Unlike the Spring/Summer 2023 collection that arrived alongside a concise apparel offering in celebration of the-then impending women’s World Cup, FW23 is all about the sneakers, which land in all their purple glory on October 6.

While this is only AMBUSH’s second Air More Uptempo collection, they and Nike are no strangers to a partnership or two. From the Dunk High and Air Adjust Force to the Air Max 180 and Air Force 1, AMBUSH’s list of Nike collabs is nothing short of substantial.

As if the fact that AMBUSH and Nike are dropping another Air More Uptempo was enough, it’s arguably their prettiest sneakers to date, too. Which is a good thing, of course.

