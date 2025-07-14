A Gorgeously Classic Nike Dad Shoe But Not as You Remember It

The Nike Pegasus line has been running strong since 1983, earning its rep as the “workhorse with wings.” And the Nike Air Pegasus Wave proves that this heritage running shoe isn’t afraid to evolve.

The Nike Air Pegasus Wave, newly available in an “Oil Green” colourway, is a full rework that blends Y2K tech-runner nostalgia with a modernized sleek aesthetic.

The sneaker’s defining feature is the sculpted cage overlay wrapping across the mesh upper, adding an aggressive architectural dimension to the tried-and-tested silhouette.

If the Pegasus was born as an accessible daily runner, the Wave transforms it into an everyday sneaker that looks like it just time-traveled from the early 2000s.

Nike 1 / 3

Dressed in tonal olive shades with layered mesh and matte synthetic panels, the subtle mini Swoosh embedded within the cage overlay provides a finishing touch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available now on Nike’s website for $170, the Nike Air Pegasus Wave is a reminder that no matter how futuristic its upgrades get, the Pegasus DNA is firmly rooted in Nike’s rich running legacy.

This is one of the brand’s OG dad shoes, after all.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.