Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Gorgeously Classic Nike Dad Shoe But Not as You Remember It

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The Nike Pegasus line has been running strong since 1983, earning its rep as the “workhorse with wings.” And the Nike Air Pegasus Wave proves that this heritage running shoe isn’t afraid to evolve.

The Nike Air Pegasus Wave, newly available in an “Oil Green” colourway, is a full rework that blends Y2K tech-runner nostalgia with a modernized sleek aesthetic. 

Shop Nike Air Pegasus Wave

The sneaker’s defining feature is the sculpted cage overlay wrapping across the mesh upper, adding an aggressive architectural dimension to the tried-and-tested silhouette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If the Pegasus was born as an accessible daily runner, the Wave transforms it into an everyday sneaker that looks like it just time-traveled from the early 2000s. 

Nike
1 / 3

Dressed in tonal olive shades with layered mesh and matte synthetic panels, the subtle mini Swoosh embedded within the cage overlay provides a finishing touch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available now on Nike’s website for $170, the Nike Air Pegasus Wave is a reminder that no matter how futuristic its upgrades get, the Pegasus DNA is firmly rooted in Nike’s rich running legacy.

This is one of the brand’s OG dad shoes, after all.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Newest Air Max "Dad Shoe" Is Tiffany-Level Clean
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • Leave It to Nike to Improve an Already-Flawless Running Shoe
What To Read Next
  • A Classic adidas Runner Gets Dressed for a Safari
  • A Gorgeously Classic Nike Dad Shoe But Not as You Remember It
  • Vans’ Extra-Thicc Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is Now Creep-ily Good
  • Nike’s Rugged “Dunk” Sneaker's Military-Tough Upgrade
  • When the World’s Strongest Fiber Combines With the World’s Strongest Fiber (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Porsche x Martini Racing Sneakers Are for Legends Only
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now