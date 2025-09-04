Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Ultra-Tough “Dunk” Is for the Streets

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
The C1TY “Street” takes decades of urban-minded Nike design and distills it into a commuter-ready beater. 

In many ways, the Nike C1TY “Street” is reminiscent of the rugged designs Nike’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) line might cook up. However, it blends that outdoorsy grit with a classic Nike shape similar to the brand’s Dunk sneaker.  

Shop Nike C1TY

The end result is a hard-wearing sneaker design with the instantly recognizable cadence of Nike’s historic basketball shoe.  

Rugged suede overlays, a reinforced toe, and tough mesh craft the C1TY’s upper, and underfoot sits a grippy outsole.

This “street” colorway is simple, in essence, combining a black base with crisp white branding and the tiniest of green details. Although if you turn the lights off, you see another side to the dark-colored shoes as reflective detailing shines bright. 

The Nike C1TY "Street" is available now on Nike’s website for $105.

Following the shoe's military-tough upgrades and its steel constructions, this is a shoe made for the city streets. Or should I say, C1TY streets.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
