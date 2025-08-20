Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Rugged Nike "Dunk" Made of Steel

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Nike
The Nike C1TY series isn’t slowing down. And our latest top pick from the underrated sneaker line is its new “Steel” variant.

In a light gray with off-white and baby blue paneling, as well as the model's signature two-toned toothy sole, the C1TY “Steel” is yet another instance of trek-y urban footwear perfection

The last time we gushed this much over a Nike sneaker, we were talking about the C1TY design’s new olive-toned “Gloom” version, and its military-inspired “Surplus” style before that, each of which lean into earthier moods than this cool-hued "Steel” palette.

An unofficial fusion product of the Nike General Purpose Shoe's waffle sole and the Field General's utilitarian physique, the C1TY is a mashup of familiar Nike elements.

This shoe's also frequently described as a "rugged Dunk,” due to its mixing of basketball with more outdoor-terrain-friendly enhancements. 

With every drop, it's getting harder and harder to decide on a favorite C1TY sneaker, and yet, we'd be damned to let Nike stop spinning the color wheel on what's truthfully become an unlikely go-to.

And the sneaker's pull is only helped by its gentle price. 90 bucks? That's cheaper than a pair of Dunks but considerably more functional.

