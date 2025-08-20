A Rugged Nike "Dunk" Made of Steel

The Nike C1TY series isn’t slowing down. And our latest top pick from the underrated sneaker line is its new “Steel” variant.

In a light gray with off-white and baby blue paneling, as well as the model's signature two-toned toothy sole, the C1TY “Steel” is yet another instance of trek-y urban footwear perfection

The last time we gushed this much over a Nike sneaker, we were talking about the C1TY design’s new olive-toned “Gloom” version, and its military-inspired “Surplus” style before that, each of which lean into earthier moods than this cool-hued "Steel” palette.

An unofficial fusion product of the Nike General Purpose Shoe's waffle sole and the Field General's utilitarian physique, the C1TY is a mashup of familiar Nike elements.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This shoe's also frequently described as a "rugged Dunk,” due to its mixing of basketball with more outdoor-terrain-friendly enhancements.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Reddit thread. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With every drop, it's getting harder and harder to decide on a favorite C1TY sneaker, and yet, we'd be damned to let Nike stop spinning the color wheel on what's truthfully become an unlikely go-to.

And the sneaker's pull is only helped by its gentle price. 90 bucks? That's cheaper than a pair of Dunks but considerably more functional.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.