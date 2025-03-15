Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Rugged Sneaker Is Like a Good-Looking Outdoorsy Dunk

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's C1TY sneaker, the brand's outdoor-flavored Dunk-style sneaker, really doesn't miss when it comes to colorways. And right now, the model looks as good as a tall glass of coconut milk...while dressed up in a new "Sail/Coconut Milk" colorway, of course.

The latest Nike C1TY sneaker maintains the model's rugged features, like its element-blocking sidewall and toe box as well as its airy mesh underlays. The grippy Waffle lugs on the outsoles are back again, too.

Nike has simply wrapped up this trail-worthy build in a new, satisfying colorway, featuring cream-white and olive green hues. The new paint job only adds to its outdoorsy charm, really.

When the Nike C1TY debuted last year, the sneaker felt familiar but also new. It was like a mashup of Nike's low-profile casual shoes, like the Field General and Dunk, reworked into a hiking-ish model. Although, like its name implies, Nike's C1TY sneaker is more so ready for adventures in the city streets.

Regardless of what terrain they touch, the Nike C1TY looks quite good in any scenario, thanks to its solid color lineup, which now includes the new "Sail" iteration.

For those looking to cop, the latest Nike C1TY sneaker is currently available at Nike Japan. Hopefully, they'll make their way to the states soon. If so, expect them to retail for their usual $100.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
