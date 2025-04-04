Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Perfect Matcha-Flavored Nike Dunk Does Exist

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

As a diehard lover of matcha drinks (an overall stan of the rich green color, too), Yuto Horigome's newest Nike SB Dunk Lows are indeed my cup of tea.

Matcha hive, rise up. The Japanese skater has a new Dunk collab, realized in satisfying green shades and clever details inspired by matcha tea, Horigome's favorite drink that transports him back home to Tokyo with each sip.

Shop Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like Horigome's 2023 collaboration, his matcha-flavored pairs arrive with lush green suede uppers and his signature logo stamped on the side heel. As brown bamboo fiber lands around the heel tab, parts of the upper get finished with these "dotted" details, essentially nodding to matcha tea preparation (sometimes, you'll get these tiny balls of matcha powder in the process).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Matcha tea is said to benefit one's spiritual and physical well-being. It turns out: the beverage also makes for good inspiration for sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In 2024, Daniëlle Cathari released a nice limited edition pair of matcha-inspired New Balances. Now in 2025, Horigome's bringing matcha to the feet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Horigome's Nike Dunks were initially thought to be called "Asparagus" instead of "Matcha." And in a way, the stalky green vegetable is still sort of a part of this collaboration ("Asparagus" is the name of the one of the green colors on the shoe).

After leaking and then dropping early at skate shops, the Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low "Matcha" sneakers will finally release on April 5 on Nike's SNKRS app.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • In Lush "Hemp" Suede, Nike's Dunk Is Indeed Alive (& Dressing Well)
    • Sneakers
  • A Legend Reborn! Wu-Tang's Iconic Nike Dunks Are Officially Back
    • Sneakers
  • Yuto Horigome's Asparagus-Flavored Dunks Look Good Enough to Eat
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Iconic Silver Bullet Air Max is Now Skate-able
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Imperfect Perfection of a "Rare" Jordan Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • The Swiss Watch That Can You Can Read In the Dark
    • Watches
  • The Beautiful Humility of Margaret Howell, One of Fashion's Rare Geniuses
    • Style
  • The All-New Cartier Watch That Has Old-School Collectors Drooling
    • Watches
  • The Perfect Matcha-Flavored Nike Dunk Does Exist
    • Sneakers
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now