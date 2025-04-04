The Perfect Matcha-Flavored Nike Dunk Does Exist

As a diehard lover of matcha drinks (an overall stan of the rich green color, too), Yuto Horigome's newest Nike SB Dunk Lows are indeed my cup of tea.

Matcha hive, rise up. The Japanese skater has a new Dunk collab, realized in satisfying green shades and clever details inspired by matcha tea, Horigome's favorite drink that transports him back home to Tokyo with each sip.

Like Horigome's 2023 collaboration, his matcha-flavored pairs arrive with lush green suede uppers and his signature logo stamped on the side heel. As brown bamboo fiber lands around the heel tab, parts of the upper get finished with these "dotted" details, essentially nodding to matcha tea preparation (sometimes, you'll get these tiny balls of matcha powder in the process).

Matcha tea is said to benefit one's spiritual and physical well-being. It turns out: the beverage also makes for good inspiration for sneakers.

In 2024, Daniëlle Cathari released a nice limited edition pair of matcha-inspired New Balances. Now in 2025, Horigome's bringing matcha to the feet.

Horigome's Nike Dunks were initially thought to be called "Asparagus" instead of "Matcha." And in a way, the stalky green vegetable is still sort of a part of this collaboration ("Asparagus" is the name of the one of the green colors on the shoe).

After leaking and then dropping early at skate shops, the Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low "Matcha" sneakers will finally release on April 5 on Nike's SNKRS app.