This Admirably Sharp Nike Icon Speaks Its Own Language
Nike's iconic Cortez speaks its own language. Literally.
The long-tongue version of the Cortez is back in action. This time, the soccer-worthy sneaker appears in a "Parachute Beige" nubuck leather, which gives the model a smooth suede-like appearance.
But the best part is the soccer-worthy Cortez sneaker features secret messages. "Nike" in Morse appears on the heel and insoles, which isn't a huge secret. But it's still a neat, subtle spin on the timeless model.
The Cortez's entire comeback has been full of unexpected twists on the Nike running shoe. In between nostalgic takes, Nike has delivered girlcore-style Cortez sneakers as well as a minimalist leather version and, of course, pairs with soccer-ready flappy tongues.
The "Morse Code" Cortez sneakers just take the long-tongue design to cryptic levels.
We likely won't catch this particular shoe until the cooler seasons on Nike's website, and that's just fine. A Cortez this lowkey and suave works better for that time of year anyway.
