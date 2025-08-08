This Admirably Sharp Nike Icon Speaks Its Own Language

Nike's iconic Cortez speaks its own language. Literally.

The long-tongue version of the Cortez is back in action. This time, the soccer-worthy sneaker appears in a "Parachute Beige" nubuck leather, which gives the model a smooth suede-like appearance.

But the best part is the soccer-worthy Cortez sneaker features secret messages. "Nike" in Morse appears on the heel and insoles, which isn't a huge secret. But it's still a neat, subtle spin on the timeless model.

The Cortez's entire comeback has been full of unexpected twists on the Nike running shoe. In between nostalgic takes, Nike has delivered girlcore-style Cortez sneakers as well as a minimalist leather version and, of course, pairs with soccer-ready flappy tongues.

Nike

The "Morse Code" Cortez sneakers just take the long-tongue design to cryptic levels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We likely won't catch this particular shoe until the cooler seasons on Nike's website, and that's just fine. A Cortez this lowkey and suave works better for that time of year anyway.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty