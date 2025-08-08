Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Admirably Sharp Nike Icon Speaks Its Own Language

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's iconic Cortez speaks its own language. Literally.

The long-tongue version of the Cortez is back in action. This time, the soccer-worthy sneaker appears in a "Parachute Beige" nubuck leather, which gives the model a smooth suede-like appearance.

Shop Nike Cortez

But the best part is the soccer-worthy Cortez sneaker features secret messages. "Nike" in Morse appears on the heel and insoles, which isn't a huge secret. But it's still a neat, subtle spin on the timeless model.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Cortez's entire comeback has been full of unexpected twists on the Nike running shoe. In between nostalgic takes, Nike has delivered girlcore-style Cortez sneakers as well as a minimalist leather version and, of course, pairs with soccer-ready flappy tongues.

The "Morse Code" Cortez sneakers just take the long-tongue design to cryptic levels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We likely won't catch this particular shoe until the cooler seasons on Nike's website, and that's just fine. A Cortez this lowkey and suave works better for that time of year anyway.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Mega-Classic Running Shoe Is Better as a Slip-on
  • What If Nike’s Oldest Runner Got Dressed Up?
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • Bode's Leather Nike Sneakers Are Tastefully Green
  • Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
What To Read Next
  • This Admirably Sharp Nike Icon Speaks Its Own Language
  • Swimwear According to Highsnobiety's Herbert Hofmann
  • Our Legacy's Literal Belt-&-Braces Approach to Styling
  • A Michael Jordan Boot That's Timberland-Coded
  • adidas’ Cleanest Sneaker Somehow Got Simplified
  • When a Forgotten Texan Workwear Brand Turns to Fashion
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now