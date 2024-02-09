Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

As 'Forrest Gump' Turns 30, His Favorite Shoe Jogs Into 2024

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

If there’s one problem with Nike's classic Cortez sneaker, it’s that you might get only one or two chances to wear them out of the box before they start to crease — the bane of sneakerheads worldwide. This is why it’s well overdue (if you’re not counting CLOT’s 2023 collaborative take) that Nike is re-releasing the “Forrest Gump” Cortez shoes this year. 

There’s just something so eternally pleasing about the mostly white sneaker with a red swoosh and blue accent on the sole. Patriotic colors, a timeless silhouette.

Put these Nikes in the Smithsonian, as they might just be the physical embodiment of the American Dream.

That is precisely why Whitney Houston wore them to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991, you know.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

And of course, the sneaker made Hollywood history as the best prop shoe ever, when Robin Wright’s Jenny gave them to Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump in his eponymous 1994 blockbuster, which turns 30 in 2024.

These were the sneakers that Gump laced up before he embarked upon his cross-country (and back again) jog, hence their name.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Cortez moniker is even a reference to one of the world's most famous colonizers, and what’s more American than that?! (Yes, Hernán Cortés was Spanish)

Nike first released the Cortez sneaker in 1972 and followed the debut up with myriad colorways. But the Varsity Red and Blue accented version, officially renamed the “Forrest Gump” in 2018, might be the most recognizable.

For its 40th anniversary in 2022, Nike released a slew of new Cortez shoe styles but again, a classic is a classic for a reason.

If you’re looking for tweaks here, look elsewhere.

The 2024 version is essentially the same sneaker you could have copped back in the day, except for the fact that when it comes out on May 1, 2024, it will retail for around $110 and the quality will be marginally nicer.

A decent price point for a basic kick in 2024, though it lightly contradicts the shoe’s legacy as an affordable alternative to other more steeply-priced Nike running sneakers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Either way, sometimes, less is more and that’s truly what the “Forrest Gump” Cortez’s are all about.

Just be mindful about when you wear them, because truly, even if they’re durable enough for a cross-country run, they never look the same once you take them out for a stroll. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
U991TB2
New Balance
$275
Image on Highsnobiety
Pigment Dyed Sweater
Highsnobiety HS05
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Freight Cargo Gravy
entire studios
$250
We Recommend
  • Auralee FW24
    Normcore's Influence is Still Alive and Well in 2024
    • Style
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 30 Brands That Define Americana in 2024
    • Style
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2023-24 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Gum Sole Sneaker
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike flyknit womens sneakers 2024
    Nike's New Sneaker Collection Is Like Flyknit Heaven
    • Sneakers
  • Designer Ralph Lauren seen at his Fall 2016 runway show wearing a grey jacket, brown vest, white shirt, and black tie
    Where's Ralph?
    • Style
  • collina strada fw 24 ugg puma collabs
    Collina Strada's UGGs Aren't Your Average UGG Boots
    • Sneakers
  • crocs blunt toe clogs
    How to Make Crocs Clogs Better? Give Them Square Toes
    • Sneakers
  • helmut lang fw24
    For Helmut Lang FW24, Peter Do Strikes Again (In a Good Way)
    • Style
  • Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump holds a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers in white, red, and blue
    As 'Forrest Gump' Turns 30, His Favorite Shoe Jogs Into 2024
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024