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Nike’s Cupid-Coded Cortez Is Giving Valentine’s Day in the Spring

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Valentine's Day — but make it springtime. That's Nike's MO these days. Case in point? The lovey-dovey Nike Cortez that looks like it came straight from Cupid's wildest dreams.

The "Polka Dot/Light Magenta" Nike Cortez sneaker goes all-in on all things rosy with a full-pink upper, freckled with red dots and matching accents at the heel and tongue.

shop nike Cortez here

Suede paneling slightly disrupts the smooth leather composition, while the scalloped eyestay adds some textural dimension to the cutesy Cortez.

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For the Swoosh, the Cortez is much more than just another cool sneaker. It was a key player in Nike's rise to footwear dominance. First released in 1972, the Cortez was the Swoosh's first commercially successful sneaker. It's technically not the first sneaker. Nike's Waffle sneaker has the title.

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But for a runner-up, the Cortez is somehow still the real top dog.

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Sure, Nike's Waffle sneaker, which came out around the same time, has more clout now (shoutout Jacquemus), but in its heyday, the Cortez, available on the Nike website for $130, was the "It" sneaker of the time, and now 54 years later, it's reclaiming its throne.

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Sure, the Cortez hasn't gotten a luxury co-sign (yet), but it is beloved by celebrities from all eras. From Farrah Fawcett to Jeremy Allen White, the Cortez is GOATed in its own right.

It's only right that a sneaker as instrumental in Nike's success as the Cortez gets shown a little extra love.

shop nike here

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Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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