An Insanely Classic Nike Sneaker Clad In a Luxury Leather Puffer

Nike’s Daybreak sneaker has been bulking up. The 1979 runner that once cruised through marathons just got reissued in full padded leather.

The new Daybreak SP trades its nylon tracksuit for a leather puffer. It’s dressed in smooth, heavyweight leather from tongue to heel, giving the classic silhouette a plush, sculpted feel.

Thicker, softer, and a touch more luxurious, this is the Daybreak all grown up.

Born from Bill Bowerman’s original waffle sole, the Daybreak was designed for traction and agility. This latest release focuses instead on tone and material.

A sail-colored midsole keeps the retro spirit alive, while the black upper adds a quiet edge. It’s still recognizably a Daybreak, just styled for streets and coffee runs instead of Olympic laps.

This reissue fits neatly into Nike’s current wave of heritage runners reimagined for daily wear. Models like the LD-1000 have followed a similar path, trading sprint-ready builds for refined textures and max lifestyle appeal. Full-leather uppers, muted palettes, and denim minimalist detailing give these sneakers an understated sense of luxury and even more space to move outside of running.

The Daybreak SP, arriving later this year via Nike’s website, isn’t a clear breakaway from its pack. And it doesn’t have to be. The sneaker has the sole of a runner with a plush, luxurious body, and that’s still a win.

