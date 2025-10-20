Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

An Insanely Classic Nike Sneaker Clad In a Luxury Leather Puffer

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

Nike’s Daybreak sneaker has been bulking up. The 1979 runner that once cruised through marathons just got reissued in full padded leather.

The new Daybreak SP trades its nylon tracksuit for a leather puffer. It’s dressed in smooth, heavyweight leather from tongue to heel, giving the classic silhouette a plush, sculpted feel.

Shop Nike

Thicker, softer, and a touch more luxurious, this is the Daybreak all grown up. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Born from Bill Bowerman’s original waffle sole, the Daybreak was designed for traction and agility. This latest release focuses instead on tone and material.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A sail-colored midsole keeps the retro spirit alive, while the black upper adds a quiet edge. It’s still recognizably a Daybreak, just styled for streets and coffee runs instead of Olympic laps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This reissue fits neatly into Nike’s current wave of heritage runners reimagined for daily wear. Models like the LD-1000 have followed a similar path, trading sprint-ready builds for refined textures and max lifestyle appeal. Full-leather uppers, muted palettes, and denim minimalist detailing give these sneakers an understated sense of luxury and even more space to move outside of running. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Daybreak SP, arriving later this year via Nike’s website, isn’t a clear breakaway from its pack. And it doesn’t have to be. The sneaker has the sole of a runner with a plush, luxurious body, and that’s still a win.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Classy Leather Nike Shox Sneaker With Horsepower
  • A Gritty Nike Classic Gone Silk Milk
  • The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words
  • A Classic Nike Skate Shoe With Top-Tier ACG Steez
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
What To Read Next
  • The ‘47 CLEAN UP is the “Father of All Dad Hats”
  • adidas' Flawlessly Glossed-Up Samba Is Slicker Than Anything That Came Before
  • Nature Not as Scenery But as Artistic Collaborator (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Trail-Ready Nike Dad Shoe So Good, It's Worthy of Kendrick Lamar
  • When Quiet Luxury Comes for Nike's Most Elegant Retro Runner
  • Carhartt WIP's Next Big Collaborator? Nicholas Daley's Mom (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now