A Fresh Pair of Jeans for Nike's Most Classic Running Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

No one is going harder for the "jeakers" community than Nike right now. The sportswear label has released more than its usual share of denim sneakers this year. And more crisp pairs keep pouring in.

Next up, the LD-1000, one of Nike's oldest sneakers, gets a refreshing denim makeover.

Nike reimagines its slender, old-school runner with crisp blue denim uppers and light blue suede touches. At the same time, LD-1000's signature features, such as the spongey tongue and game-changing Waffle outsole, are dressed up in pleasing off-white shades.

The LD-1000 started off its revival era with a nice Stüssy refresh. Now, it's joined the denim ranks alongside other Nike models like the Air Max 95, Air Jordan 4, and Dunk Lows.

Some of Nike's previous "jeakers" efforts got full-on denim transformations, some even crafted with the best of the best a.k.a Levi's. But the LD-1000, which is now available on Nike's website for $115, offers just enough "jeakers" energy to spice up its retro look.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
