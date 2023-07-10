Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
More "Mocha"-Toned Dunks? Nike, You Shouldn't Have

If it ain't broke... Nike's perpetually popular "Mocha" Dunk Low colorway is never not in demand so it makes sense that the Swoosh would eventually come correct with yet another brown-toned sneaker. But, this time, instead of going by "Mocha," these delectable Dunks are called "Cacao Wow."

Wow indeed, because these clean kicks are the epitome of versatility, right up there with the "Panda" Dunks and those AMBUSH collab joints.

Nike's "Cacao Wow" Dunk Low sneakers are a minimalist dream, what with their understated brown and white leather uppers, tasteful cream midsole, and matching accents on the sole, tongue, and sockliner.

Notice that in comparison to the relatively more toasted-looking "Mocha" Dunk Low, the "Cacao Wow" Dunks are a little bit lighter throughout, though they play with a similarly muted dark brown palette on their leather uppers.

Otherwise, what you see is what you get. Well, kinda.

There are two quibbles here: Nike's "Cacao Wow" Dunk Low is reportedly only offered in women's sizes, making it effectively half as appealing as the genderless full-size run "Mocha" Dunk, and it's release date hasn't actually been confirmed by Nike just yet.

Still, the sneaker leakers appear pretty confident that Nike's tasty "Cacao Wow" Dunk will drop before mid-July 2023 so at least we'll know sooner, rather than later.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

