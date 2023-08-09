Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low "Panda"

Release Date: April 28, 2023 (first big restock)

Price: $110

Buy: Nike's SNKRS app and website

Editor’s Notes: Run, don't walk because the internet's favorite Dunks are getting a restock.

Walking down the street, you're bound to see at least three pairs of the Nike Dunk Low "Panda" sneakers, and that just might be within one block.

Since its 2021 release, the black and white Dunk colorway has exploded in popularity, instantly selling out and going triple platinum in TikTokers' rotations, appearing in thousands of how-to-wear videos.

As expected for the popular kid of Dunk color schemes, the Panda Dunks became StockX's most traded sneaker in April of this year, with sizes reselling for over $400 in some especially wild cases.

Indeed, though the Air Force 1 is still a staple cop for sneakerheads, the monochrome Dunk Lows are truly becoming the new-age Air Force 1, as as Highsnobiety pointed out in 2022.

Tumblr's cyber-babe and grunge users walked in their dirtied Air Force 1s, so TikTok's monochrome Dunk Lows could run with the GRWM Gen-Zers (hopefully, they'll keep their kicks clean).

Though there have been other iterations of the Panda Dunks, including regular and vintage-style Panda Highs, it's just something about the black and white low-top sneakers that has nearly everyone — and I mean everyone – in a chokehold.

Blue Ivy, an assumed Nike fan, even has a pair despite her parents' deals with competitors adidas and PUMA.

The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" lands yet again in full family sizing soon, so you and the home team can coordinate accordingly. Following the colorway's April 2023 restock, Nike has been dishing Panda Dunks more and more frequently but demand will always outstrip supply, so keep your eyes glued to the SNKRS app to hit at retail.

Though I must warn you: given the ongoing Panda Dunk craze, you'll likely enter the famed Spider Man pointing contest with another family in the streets.