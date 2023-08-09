Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low "Panda"

Release Date: April 28, 2023 (first big restock)

Price: $110

Buy: Nike's SNKRS app and website

Editor’s Notes: Run, don't walk because the internet's favorite Dunks are getting a restock.

Walking down the street, you're bound to see at least three pairs of the Nike Dunk Low "Panda" sneakers, and that just might be within one block.

Since its 2021 release, the black and white Dunk colorway has exploded in popularity, instantly selling out and going triple platinum in TikTokers' rotations, appearing in thousands of how-to-wear videos.

As expected for the popular kid of Dunk color schemes, the Panda Dunks became StockX's most traded sneaker in April of this year, with sizes reselling for over $400 in some especially wild cases.

Indeed, though the Air Force 1 is still a staple cop for sneakerheads, the monochrome Dunk Lows are truly becoming the new-age Air Force 1, as as Highsnobiety pointed out in 2022.

Tumblr's cyber-babe and grunge users walked in their dirtied Air Force 1s, so TikTok's monochrome Dunk Lows could run with the GRWM Gen-Zers (hopefully, they'll keep their kicks clean).

Though there have been other iterations of the Panda Dunks, including regular and vintage-style Panda Highs, it's just something about the black and white low-top sneakers that has nearly everyone — and I mean everyone – in a chokehold.

Blue Ivy, an assumed Nike fan, even has a pair despite her parents' deals with competitors adidas and PUMA.

The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" lands yet again in full family sizing soon, so you and the home team can coordinate accordingly. Following the colorway's April 2023 restock, Nike has been dishing Panda Dunks more and more frequently but demand will always outstrip supply, so keep your eyes glued to the SNKRS app to hit at retail.

Though I must warn you: given the ongoing Panda Dunk craze, you'll likely enter the famed Spider Man pointing contest with another family in the streets.

Shop our latest sneakers

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk

    • Sneakers
  • nike air force 1

    The Best Nike Air Force 1 for Every Budget

    • Sneakers
  • gore-tex jackets

    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Spring 2023

    • Style
  • gum sole

    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme & Nike SB Are Back With More Dunks

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Who'd Complain About an Influx of Ultra-Clean New Balance 550s?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Arc'teryx System_A Returns With Blurry Birds & Shoes (!)

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    nanamica GORE-TEX'd & Minimalist'd the PUMA Clyde

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Tired: YEEZY GAP Jacket. Wired: Doublet Balloon Bomber

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Studio Ghibli Turned Its Most Iconic Movies Into Fragrances

    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023