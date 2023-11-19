Nike's Waffle Dunks Goes Beyond Wearable Brekkie

Alright, who ordered the Waffle Dunks? That's right. Nike is serving up a fresh pair of Waffle Dunks for the new year. While first looks reveal mouth-watering details, the shoe also speaks to Nike's roots in a way.

In official Nike images, the Nike Dunk Low "Waffle" sees textured leather meet fuzzy and gridded suede (like waffles!), dressed in tasteful tan shades like the breakfast food.

Cream accents make for some pleasing contrast, as exhibited on the laces and Swoosh. The Swoosh isn't dripping in syrup this time like 2016's SB Dunk High. But honestly, the latest Dunks don't need the sweet addition.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While gum rubber comprises the sole, Nike's headquarters address gets stitched on the insole: One Bowerman Drive, Beaverton, Oregon.

For the uninitiated, Bowerman comes from Bill Bowerman, the co-founder of Nike. Back when Nike was Blue Ribbon Sports, Bowerman threw rubber in a waffle maker — no joke — coming up with what would become Nike's famous "waffle" sole.

After that, Nike's first shoe — the "Moon Shoe" (later the Waffle Racer) — was born, and the rest became Swoosh history.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

See, the Nike Waffle Dunks serves a little more than wearable brekkie vibes. It's a clever nod to Nike's beginnings with its Waffle sneakers. The concept would probably pack even more carbs on a sneaker from the Waffle series. But the Dunks will do for now.

In case you're looking to cop, it's going to be a bit of a wait. Nike's Dunk Low "Waffle" is expected to drop sometime during Spring 2024 at Nike.

In the meantime, Nike is offering up some new Bacon Dunks. Though, they look a little raw...if that's your thing.