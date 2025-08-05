Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Turned a Sporty Classic Into Premium Leather Throwback

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Once a great football shoe, the Nike Field General is now basically a do-it-all kind of casual sneaker, having embraced everything from denim outfits to luscious suede makeovers.

The latest Nike Field General sneaker gets wrapped in brown premium leather, resulting in a deliciously creamy take on the classic model.

The "Cacao Wow" edition also features Sail-colored accents alongside a mesh tongue and the shoe's signature waffle lug outsole that used to tear up fields (in a good way, of course).

The premium brown leather creates another retro-style look for the Field General, recreating that magic of the shoe's golden days. Plus, the shade even reminds us of a football, which truly recalls its roots.

Nike's Field General is quite versatile. The shoe has seen plenty of old-school color schemes in its comeback era. But Nike has also experimented with more fashion-y designs, giving the Field General Bottega Veneta-ish woven looks and even slick gold transformations.

The leather version is a return to form. And while we're on the subject of the buttery pairs, Nike's leather Field General in "Cacao Wow" is now available on Nike's website for $115.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
