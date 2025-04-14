Nike's Retro Killshot-ish Sneaker Has Gone Bottega

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike's Field General shoe has gone Bottega.

To be clear, this isn't an official collaboration with the Italian luxury label known for its deliciously woven leather goods. But if Bottega Veneta were to give the Field General a luxurious spin, I imagine the results would look something along the lines of these intertwined pairs.

Let's dive into this nicely made stepper, shall we? Nike's latest Field General shoe arrives with wonderfully woven underlays and creamy leather overlays, finished with a slick Swoosh on the sidewalls.

And the shoe's pleasing palette further elevates the textural construction. Off-white and nude browns top the leather moments, while the woven detail gets a satisfying mix of natural pinks and cream white.

It wouldn't be the first time a general-release Nike shoe has channeled a luxury brand's vibe. Nike has dished out its fair share of Tiffany-flavored sneakers before (plus an actual collaboration with the New York-based jeweler).

On the other hand, Bottega Veneta has also dropped a few in-line remakes of classic sneaker silhouettes, like its woven "Vans" Sawyer shoes and ASICS-coded Orbit sneakers. It's even got its own "Timbs."

The woven Nike Field General joins a growing list of interesting makeovers for the model. Previously, the Killshot-style model surfaced in a black patent leather look. Before that, the former (American) football shoe tapped into its inner animal, launching in a furry "Cow Print" option, originally thought to be a Dalmatian-themed sneaker.

Now, Nike's got "Bottega" Field Generals on the menu.

Nike's newest Field General sneaker is currently available at Nike Japan. It's unknown if the shoes will see a wider launch, but I've got my fingers crossed and prayers sent to the sneaker gods.